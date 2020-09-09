Quadrise PLC Business Update Transcript

Sep 09, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Mike Kirik Quadrise PLC-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much to everyone that's taking the time to log on to listen to us today. What we have chosen to do today's presentation is a slightly curtailed version of the one that we have been using most recently, so that we can focus on the business development updates that we announced in our RNS earlier on Monday. I will as usual, go through the initial part of the presentation, hand over to Jason to take you through more of the detail in terms of where we have got to with particular projects, then Jason will hand back to me. I