Nov 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Quadrise Fuels International plc's post-AGM investor update and Q&A. Throughout this recorded presentation, attendees will be in listen-only mode. As stated as stated in the notes of the AGM, investors are advised to please submit questions ahead of today's AGM, and the company will be taking question taking questions from those attending in person today. The company will seek to answer as many of those questions as possible. However, no further questions can be submitted online. I'd now like to hand you over to Jason Miles, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.
Jason Miles Quadrise Fuels International plc-CEO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Hello to everyone in the room. I see some friendly faces again and hello to everyone on the Investor Meet Company platform as well. I'm going to take you through a presentation today, very brief intro in terms of what we do for those shareholders who are, and I wonder a little bit of a briefing about our business, and then I'll take you through an update in terms of the projects, a
Quadrise PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...