Quadrise PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quadrise Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to Chair, Andy Morrison. Good morning.



Andy Morrison Quadrise plc-Non-Executive Chairman



Thanks, Mark. And I think it's good afternoon though, isn't it? So, good afternoon, and thanks everyone, for coming along. I'm Andrew Morrison, I'm the Chairman, I welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Quadrise plc.



Before we move to the formal business of the meeting and business update presentation, I'd like to introduce my colleagues from the Board. You have Laurie Mutch; you have Vicky Boiten Lee who joined us on the October 1; you have Jason Miles here, the Chief Executive of all of you know. Well sitting at the front here also we have David Scott, the CFO.



And amongst the audience, we have several members of our management team who will be mingling with you, and afterwards and happy to answer any questions that you may have. Also Suzanne Alves from MSP Secretaries and outside