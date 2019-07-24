Jul 24, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Mark Patrick Nicholls - Rathbone Brothers Plc - Independent Chairman
Good morning, everybody. What a morning.
Welcome to interim results. The presentation will be given by Paul Stockton, our Chief Executive; and Jennifer Mathias, our Group Finance Director. And as usual, Mike Webb is here, sitting in the front row, to answer any questions about our Unit Trusts business.
Before I hand over to Jennifer and Paul, just a couple of comments from me as Chairman. As you know, it's been a very busy first half for Rathbones as we successfully migrated Speirs & Jeffrey, our largest acquisition to date. And alongside that, we've also carried out what I think has been a very smooth transition of our leadership with Jennifer joining us as Finance Director in April and Paul taking over as Chief Executive in May. I would just say that our Board are delighted with how well the team is working together. The current focus of the team -- yes, I really mean that. The current focus of the team is working on the next phase of our strategy, which we plan to deliver to the market in October.
Half Year 2019 Rathbone Brothers PLC Earnings Call Transcript
