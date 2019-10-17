Oct 17, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbone Brothers Plc - Executive Director & CEO



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome. Nice to see you. I think I've met most of you. A few friendly faces. A few faces I haven't seen in a while, actually. So nice to see you all.



We're doing an update on the strategy. I think there are even some of you who were here at the last one, which is nearly sort of 6 years ago. So I was asked by one of the papers this morning, "Why are you doing a strategy update? This is Rathbones." Well, of course, the answer is, of course, I think it's about time. We've had a good break in terms of sort of pursuing the last strategy. So very important, particularly with my appointment in May, to have another look at what we're doing, why we're doing it and, obviously, to share it with all of you. So a very warm welcome to you all.



We're going to take an hour or 2, and there'll be plenty of questions for afterwards. We are being recorded, of course. So the usual rules on mobile phones, if you don't mind, just do check those because, invariably, somebody will bleep or do