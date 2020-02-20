Full Year 2019 Rathbone Brothers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbone Brothers Plc - Executive Director & CEO



A very, very warm welcome. It's not necessarily a warm welcome outside, but it's a very warm welcome inside to Rathbones' prelims for 2019. You have me, Paul Stockton, Chief Exec; and you have Jennifer Mathias, the CFO.



So what we're going to do is give a little bit of an overview of the year, go into the financial results. And then I'll come back a little bit later to talk about what we've been doing since the strategy update that we all had in October, November of last year.



It's always interesting starting a presentation like this when you've reached a rather large number. And of course, for us, that rather large number is funds under management of GBP 50 billion. So milestones are always interesting when you get to asset management companies, you're always to the fate of the gods afterwards. But I think it does suggest that if you look at our history over the last 4, 5 years, that's broadly double where we were 5 years ago.



So some interesting context, I think, and just important to point out that, of