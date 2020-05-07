Rathbone Brothers PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbone Brothers Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, let me offer you my own warm welcome to the 49th Rathbone Brothers Plc Annual General Meeting.



I am Paul Stockton. I'm the Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers Plc. It's my duty today to be chairing the AGM, one of the first -- the first virtual AGM of Rathbone. It is just after 2:00 p.m., so I must announce that a quorum is present. So I do declare that the meeting is open.



Before turning to the formal part of the meeting, I would just like to reassure you that the Board has been closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus COVID-19 situation and its immediate priorities -- and we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, clients and of course, the wider community in which we operate. Now of course, taking into a consideration the state-at-home measures introduced by the U.K. government on the 23rd of March 2020, which prohibits public gatherings of more than 2 people, the Board has taken the decision to hold a scaled-back AGM that met its legal