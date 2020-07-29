Half Year 2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Rathbones 2020 Interim Results Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be the operator for the call today. Our speakers today will be Paul Stockton, Jennifer Mathias and Mike Webb. I would now have the pleasure of handing over to Paul to begin the call today. Paul, if you would like to go ahead, please.



Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbone Brothers Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2020 Interim results. I am Paul Stockton, CEO, and I'm joined by Jennifer Mathias, our CFO. Now I expect most of you are now used to listening to results presentations virtually. But this is our first one. So I do hope that the technology works for you, and you can all hear us clearly.



We do miss the chance to talk to you directly, and very much look forward to doing so in the hopefully not-too-distant future. Despite the many challenges that we all have faced over the last 6 months, I do hope that you'll see that our financial results have been strong.



Rathbone has operated