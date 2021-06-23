Jun 23, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbone Brothers Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good evening, everybody. Thank you very much for taking the time to listen to us this afternoon. It is afternoon still, 5:30 p.m., and we're still in lockdown. So it's very exciting times. You have Paul Stockton and Jennifer Mathias here from Rathbone, as many of you, I hope, will recognize the voices. Hopefully, you've had a chance to scramble with your screens. I do apologize, it's a sort of later on the day announcement. I know you're all morning people, but we have an important announcement, obviously, to make in terms of the acquisition of Saunderson House today. You will have access to the presentation, I hope. So what we'll do this afternoon is just briefly flick through some of the slides, so that we've got an opportunity to give you some Q&A at the end. A usual protocol, I think, in terms of Q&A. You'll be asked for all of the details relevant, and we're very happy to answer questions.



So look, very exciting times. As you know, as part of Rathbones' strategy, what's been extremely important to us is that