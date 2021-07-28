Half Year 2021 Rathbone Brothers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to you for Rathbones 2021 interim results presentation. Now whilst we certainly look forward to the day when we do not deliver these results and presentations virtually, safety remains very much in our mind in the current environment. So I do hope that the format for today works just as well for you and that you can hear us all clearly.



The first half of 2021 has certainly been very busy and eventful. Today, we're reporting some strong results and progressing well with delivering against our strategic objectives. Jennifer will run through the results in just a moment. And after that, I will update on how our main strategic