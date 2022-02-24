Preliminary Q4 2021 Rathbones Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Clive Christopher Roger Bannister - Rathbones Group Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to all of those who are here physically. Thank you for coming and to all of those electronically, welcome to our 2021 year-end results. My name is Clive Bannister. I'm the Chairman of Rathbones and it gives me great pleasure for this to be my first reporting year and to be able to say that you're going to hear in a few minutes about a very strong set of results. It was the Chief Executive at breakfast, who reminded me that my role today was entirely decorative today, entirely decorative on what is a complicated day. So there are bigger issues afloat, but it gives me great pleasure to hand over to Paul and his colleagues who will take you through this strong set of results. Thank you very much.



Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbones Group Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. And if I can add my own very warm welcome to everybody in the physical which is great. And also welcome people in the nonphysical who are