Half Year 2022 Rathbones Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbones Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning. Good morning, everybody. Nice to see you all and particularly in spite of train strike aftermath, and of course, difficulties and lots of companies announcing today. We appreciate everybody that's joined us physically here today in Finsbury Circus and, of course, anybody else that is online. So a very warm welcome to you all. Could I just remind you the usual mobile phone rules. We don't need special guests on our Internet presentation. If you could just check those, that would be very helpful.



So what we're doing today, this is Rathbones' results, and we're trying to get the slides to move. You've got 2 presenters today, myself, Paul Stockton, Group Chief Executive. I'll be talking about what we've been up to in the last 6 months in a moment. We'll then pass to Jenny to talk about the half year and some of the numbers and the highlights of those. And then I'll return for a bit of a look forward a couple of slides at the end.



We do have a Q&A session as normal at the end of this