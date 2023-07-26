Q2 2023 Rathbones Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Paul Robert Stockton - Rathbones Group Plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Well, a very good morning to everybody, and a very warm welcome to Rathbones' 2023 Interim Results Presentation. Now, of course, we are recording today's presentation. So if anybody -- thank you for making it here physically. Do check those mobile phones, that will be hugely grateful, so we don't get interrupted and we'll press on. Thank you very much indeed.



So the first 6 months -- today, I'm joined by Jenny. First 6 months of 2023 has been particularly eventful for Rathbones, and I'll certainly take you through some of the key highlights of that 6 months. And Jenny will then take you through some of the numbers, obviously, that we've reported this morning. That will give me an opportunity to sum up briefly, and we'll have plenty of time for questions and answers after that.



So in terms of a sort of general business update, of course, the main event in the last 6 months has been the announcement we made in April, considering our combination with Investec Wealth & Investment. But our focus in the first