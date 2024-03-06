Full Year 2023 Rathbones Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Paul Stockton - Rathbones Group PLC - Group CEO



Listen, good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us for the rest of 2023 full year results presentation. A big thanks to everybody who's here at 8 Finsbury Circus and for anybody who's obviously joining online with us today, we are, of course, recording today's presentation. So the usual rules about that mobile phone in your pocket would apply so if I could just remind you on that one, that would be fantastic.



So today, you have slightly changed team. I'm joined today by Iain Hooley, as Group CFO, very much welcome into the Rathbones Group and the Board, him brings with him an extensive knowledge of the UK wealth industry and very much looks forward if I can speak for you in, very much look forward to meeting our analysts investors over the coming weeks and months.



So Iian, will take you through our financial results in just a moment, but I'll just talk through some of the highlights as I see it first. As always, we have questions at the end, and I will take the room questions first and then go online.



So look, it