Half Year 2024 Ricardo PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Graham Ritchie - Ricardo plc - CEO



Good morning all, as always, I'd like to just take (inaudible) on the screen and in [tabs]. So presented today, I'll start with a quick summary of the overall performance of the Group and the progress in our strategic transformation. Then take you through a bit more of the financial detail and then I'll spend a bit more time facing on the strategic progress that we've made in the first six months.



Before we finish with a few closing remarks, and obviously then (inaudible) questions. We continue to build a strong sales momentum in most of the business units, which has led to a record order book of GBP477 million at the half year. It has been delivered through particularly strong sales in defense through the [ABS] program.



A strong recovery in rail is expected with a more proactive sales approach and continued structural growth (inaudible) we previously signalled the complexity of energy transition will mean the order flow in A&I will be lumpy. And we've seen delays in the first half, which have impacted operating profit margin at the Group level.

