Jul 02, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jul 02, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Shaun Doak
React Group PLC - CEO
* Andrea Pankhurst
React Group PLC - CFO
* Mark Braund
React Group PLC - Chairman
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to React Group PLC interim investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)
I'd also like to remind you this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'll now like to hand you over to Mark Braund, Chairman; Shaun Doak, CEO; and Andrea Pankhurst, CFO of React Group. Good morning.
Shaun Doak - React Group PLC - CEO
Thank you, Paul. Thanks for the introduction, and thanks for joining us today on the SME platform. And so I'm just going to start off by giving you a little walk-through of what we're all about here at React, and a little bit about the story. And to those who have seen our presentations and data on this platform before then I
Half Year 2021 React Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 02, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...