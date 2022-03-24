React Group PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Mark Braund - React Group PLC - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Mark. Good -- yeah, it is afternoon, midday. Hello, everybody. As we have done before, AGM is very much a statement. You'll have experienced if you've watched us before that we're very free-form in terms of our normal presentations and Q&A.



Today, unfortunately, I have to read. So it's going to be a little bit monotone. Apologies for that. I should also mention that this is a physical meeting as well.



And I'm pleased to say we've got six other attendees. We have three shareholders -- four shareholders in the room, which is nice. Nice to see, and maybe hopefully next year we'll have a few more.



So I'm going to begin the reading. As I said, apologies that it's a little bit monotone, but forgive me, that's the process.



Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you today to