Nov 17, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
Suji Jeong - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Suji Jeong. And I'm one of the biotech research analysts at Jefferies. I'm excited to introduce our next presenting company, Redx Pharma. And joining us here today are Lisa Anson, the CEO of Redx; and also Peter Collum, the CFO. So now I'll turn it over to Lisa and Peter for the presentation.
Lisa Anson - Redx Pharma PLC - CEO
Great. Thanks. Thanks, Suji, and it's great to be here at Jefferies presenting the Redx story, which has moved forward fantastically in the last year, a lot of exciting progress. So I'm going to walk through that with you today with Pete. So obviously, we'll be making forward-looking statements in this presentation and usual disclaimers apply.
Just to round out our management team. I'm here so as our CEO; Pete, our CFO, pick up in a minute as we said. Key members of our leadership team, Richard Armer; and Jane Robertson, our CMO, are both long-standing and critical members of the Redx leadership team.
Redx, for those of you who don't know, the
