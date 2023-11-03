Nov 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

CÃ©dric Simonet - Altona Rare Earths Plc - CEO



Good morning. My name is CÃ©dric Simonet, I am the Chief Executive Officer of Altona Rare Earths. I was appointed back in June 2023 when we moved from the equity stock exchange to the main market of the London Stock Exchange.



Before that, I was the Chief Operating Officer of the company. I've been with the company for about three years. I'm a geologist by profession with over 25 years' experience managing mineral exploration and mining businesses and mostly in Africa.



We have Ms. Louise Adrian, she's our Chief Financial Officer. Also appointed upon listing, and previously, she was the Financial Controller of the company. She's also been with the company for a little bit over three years and she's a qualified accountant with a lot of experience in the oil and gas and mining industry.



So Altona Rare Earths is a mineral resources and exploration and development company. We specialize in rare earths, so since early 2020, and we are focused in Africa. When we started to implement this rare earth strategy back in early