Dec 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Alex Pilato - Residential Secure Income plc - Senior Advisor, Housing & Investment Committee Member



Good afternoon. Welcome to ReSI's annual results webinar. My name is Alex Pilato, and I'm Chief Executive of ReSI Capital Management, and the Head of the Housing division of Gresham House.



With me, I have Mark Rogers, who is Chief Executive of ReSI's for-profit Registered Provider wholly owned by ReSI's; and Ben Fry, who is ReSI's Fund Manager.



So Mark and Ben will take you through the presentation, which will last about 20 or 25 minutes, and then we will have a question-and-answer session. So please feel free to use the question box at the bottom of the screen.



So the first, a very short introduction to Gresham, that we are an alternative asset manager with GBP5.5 billion under management, is spread between strategic equity and real assets. And the latter, we have forestry, new energy, and sustainable infrastructure and housing, which is the [Gresham or beyond. And generally] we have currently GBP700 million under management.



So without further ado, I will now hand