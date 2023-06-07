Jun 07, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Mike Adams - Gresham House Asset Management Ltd - MD, Real Estate



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Secure Income [REIT] half yearly results for the period to March 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions)



My name is Mike Adams. I am the Managing Director of Real Estate at Gresham House. It's a pleasure to be joined today by Ben Fry and Sandeep Patel who are the Fund Manager and Finance Director of Gresham House Real Estate and responsible for the management of the fund.



In terms of background, I think we're very -- for the last six months, we've seen a continuing, challenging macroeconomic environment with high and severe inflation, increasing interest rates, and a squeeze on the cost of living. The increase in global bond prices has impacted [the overall] asset prices, and ReSI