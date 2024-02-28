Full Year 2023 RHI Magnesita NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefan Borgas - RHI Magnesita NV - CEO



Welcome to the RHI Magnesita 2023 full year results presentation. We're hosting it in London today for all of you who are with us through the teleconference. Three key messages today. First. 2023 was a really difficult year from a market perspective. Sales volumes declined by 5% like-for-like reflecting the weakness in the key end markets especially construction but also transportation. 2nd year of declining steel volumes steel output globally. 4 out of 5 of our regions face these declining sales volumes. There's no change in sight. actually first half of '24 is probably going to be worse than 2023.



Second message. We still have resilient financial results especially considering the backdrop we have in the markets. This has been delivered by consistent operational execution improvements. It's all the hundreds of little activities from the last years. All much of this on the back of these very significant investments that we've made into the network. But also step by step-by-step improvements in our planning processes. Lots of lessons from the post-COVID years