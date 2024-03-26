Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 26, 2024



Corporate Participants

* Ken Gilmartin

John Wood Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer

* David Kemp

John Wood Group PLC - Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Kate Somerville

JPMorgan - Analyst

* Mark Wilson

Jefferies - Analyst

* Guilherme Levy

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Kate O'Sullivan

Citi Investment Research - Analyst

* Richard Dawson

Berenberg - Analyst



Ken Gilmartin - John Wood Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



So good morning, and welcome to our 2023 results presentation. We are joining you today from London. I'm Ken Gilmartin. I'm the CEO of Woods, and I am pleased to host you as we share our latest results. Today I'm joined by David Kemp for what will be his final results presentation as our CFO.



So let me just take a moment