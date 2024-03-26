Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Martin VohÃ¡nka
W.A.G payment solutions plc - CEO, Founder
* Oskar Zahn
W.A.G payment solutions plc - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gautam Pillai
Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst
* Rory McKenzie
UBS Investment Bank - Analyst
* Marco Maglioli
Jefferies LLC - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Eurowag 2023 full year results announcement WAG Payment Solutions plc. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to Martin VohÃ¡nka, Founder and CEO of Eurowag; and Oskar Zahn, CFO, to present the results. Martin, please go ahead.
Martin VohÃ¡nka - W.A.G payment solutions plc - CEO, Founder
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our 2023 full year
Full Year 2023 WAG Payment Solutions PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...