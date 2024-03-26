Half Year 2024 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Softcat Half Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions)I would now like to turn the conference call over to our host, Graham Charlton, CEO. Please go ahead.



Graham Chartlon - Softcat PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining Katy and I for Softcat's first half 2024 update. And we are delighted to be sharing another strong set of results with you, which puts us in a slightly better position than we expected to be at this point of the year. You'll hear about how we continue to make progress, just how excited we are about the future of our industry.



I will also talk about how confident we are that softcat is in the very, very best position to capitalize on the huge opportunities ahead across all areas of IT as we see it not revolution, this time kicked off by AI starting in technology and it's underpinning infrastructure.



But first, if we can turn to the next slide, please we'll start with our usual