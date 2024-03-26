Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Benbow
Genel Energy PLC - Head of Communications
* Paul Weir
Genel Energy Plc - CEO
* Luke Clements
Genel Energy Plc - CFO
* Mike Adams
Genel Energy PLC - Technical Director
=====================
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Genel Energy plc Full Year Results, Investor presentation. Starts record meeting investors will be in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions). Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following [pulp]. I would now like to hand you over to Head of Communications, Andrew Benbow.
Good morning, sir.
Andrew Benbow - Genel Energy PLC - Head of Communications
Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and thank you also to those who have already submitted questions, I will answer most of them in our presentation, but we'll cover off as many as we can in the Q&A afterwards, that
Full Year 2023 Genel Energy PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...