Full Year 2023 Baloise Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Markus Holtz - Baloise Holding AG - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Baloise's Q&A call on our annual results 2023. On our call today, we have our CEO, Michael MÃ¼ller; our CFO, Carsten Stolz; and our CIO, Matthias Henny.



We will start with a quick overview of our results. For this, I hand over to Michael.



Michael Müller - Baloise Holding AG - CEO



Thank you, Markus. Ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to welcome you together with Carsten Stolz, our Group CFO; and Matthias Henny, our Group CIO.



The past financial year was characterized by extraordinary large losses in our Swiss non-life business, as we already communicated in November. And the transition to the new accounting standard, IFRS 17, 9 as well outlined in our update in June. Nevertheless, we were able to increase our cash remittance to CHF493 million, in line with our strategic ambition to remit CHF2 billion of cash from '22 until '25.



Based on that, our Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend increase of CHF0.3 to CHF7.7 and to continue