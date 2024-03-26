Mar 26, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation - Sell Side Analyst

Mar 26, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Per Widerstrom

888 Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Sean Wilkins

888 Holdings PLC - Chief Financial Officer

* Vaughan Lewis

888 Holdings PLC - Chief Strategy Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Ivor Jones

Peel Hunt - Analyst

* Matt Copeland

Jefferies - Analyst

* Richard Stuber

Numis Securities - Analyst

* Sean Kealy

Panmure Gordon - Analyst

* Roberta Ciaccia

Investec - Analyst



Per Widerstrom - 888 Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



So good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our 2023 full-year results. I am Per WiderstrÃ¶m, and I joined as CEO of this great business in October last year. And today, it gives me huge pleasure to tell you about the