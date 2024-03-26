Mar 26, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation - Sell Side Analyst
Mar 26, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Per Widerstrom
888 Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Sean Wilkins
888 Holdings PLC - Chief Financial Officer
* Vaughan Lewis
888 Holdings PLC - Chief Strategy Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ivor Jones
Peel Hunt - Analyst
* Matt Copeland
Jefferies - Analyst
* Richard Stuber
Numis Securities - Analyst
* Sean Kealy
Panmure Gordon - Analyst
* Roberta Ciaccia
Investec - Analyst
=====================
Per Widerstrom - 888 Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
So good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our 2023 full-year results. I am Per WiderstrÃ¶m, and I joined as CEO of this great business in October last year. And today, it gives me huge pleasure to tell you about the
Full Year 2023 888 Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation - Sell Side Analyst Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...