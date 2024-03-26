Q4 2023 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Acumen Pharmaceuticals full-year 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Alex Braun, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Alex Braun - Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Head, IR



Thanks, Michelle. Good morning and welcome to the Acumen conference call to discuss our business update and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. With me today are Dan O'Connell, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jim Doherty, our President and Chief Development Officer; Dr. Eric Siemers, our Chief Medical Officer; and Matt Zuga, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.



Before we begin, we encourage listeners to go to the Investors section of the Acumen website to find our press release issued this morning and related slide presentation that we'll discuss today. Please note that during today's conference call, we may make forward-looking