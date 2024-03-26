Mar 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Syneron medtech, Inc. Fourth Quarter and 2023 Full Year Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Caroline Nicholls. You may begin.
Callon Nichols - Sanara Medtech Inc - Director - Investor Relations
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and I'd like to welcome you to Ciner medtech Earnings Conference Call for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2023. We issued our earnings release yesterday afternoon, and I would like to highlight that we have posted today's deck on the Investor Relations page of our website, the supplemental deck, as well as a copy of the earnings release and the Form 10 K for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2023, or also available on this page. We will reference this
Q4 2023 Sanara Medtech Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...