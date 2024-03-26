Q4 2023 Heliogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Heliogen Inc., fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Louis Baltimore, Heliogen's Vice President of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations, for opening remarks and introduction. Please go ahead.



Louis Baltimore - Heliogen Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. We're glad you could join us today for our fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. With us on today's call is Christie Obiaya, Heliogen's Chief Executive Officer. Heliogen issued its results yesterday afternoon in a press release that can be found on the Investors section of our website at heliogen.com.



As a reminder, our comments on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, including