Q4 2023 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Kim Knox, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead.



Kim Knox - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Rocco, and good morning to everyone joining us on today's fourth-quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today are Brett McBrayer our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike McAuley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Also joining us on the call today are Sam Lyon, President of Union Electric Steel Corporation; and Dave Anderson, President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that participants on this call may make financial -- may make statements or comments that are forward-looking and may include financial projections or other statements of the corporation's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions.



These matters involve certain risks and