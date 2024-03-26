Mar 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lynda Shillaw

Harworth Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Harworth Group PLC full year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll I'd now like to hand you over to Lynda Shillaw, CEO. Good afternoon to you.



Lynda Shillaw - Harworth Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hi, thank you, Alessandro, and good afternoon, everybody. I would normally be saying thank you for joining us but it is just me this afternoon and Kitty sends her apologies, our CFO. She had a bit of a medical emergency with her young son overnight, which runs through into today. I'm so pleased be kind. I will attempt to answer as many of the questions that would come to the CFO as possible at the end. But as Alessandro highlighted, we might not be able to do all of those.