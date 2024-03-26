Mar 26, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 26, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Meredith Frost

Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - IR

* Tom O Shaughnessy

Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - Executive Officer

* Daniel Watson

Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - Head of Sustainability



=====================

Operator



Screen. Please be typing your questions at any time and press sent. The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself, however the company can review questions submitted today, and we'll publish those responses where it's appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll, and I'm sure the company be most grateful for your participation.



I'd now like to hand over to the team from US Solar Fund, Meredith, Tom, Daniel. Good afternoon.



Meredith Frost - Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the 2023 annual results presentation for