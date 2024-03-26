Mar 26, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 26, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Meredith Frost
Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - IR
* Tom O Shaughnessy
Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - Executive Officer
* Daniel Watson
Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - Head of Sustainability
=====================
Operator
Screen. Please be typing your questions at any time and press sent. The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself, however the company can review questions submitted today, and we'll publish those responses where it's appropriate to do so.
Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll, and I'm sure the company be most grateful for your participation.
I'd now like to hand over to the team from US Solar Fund, Meredith, Tom, Daniel. Good afternoon.
Meredith Frost - Amber Infrastructure Group Ltd - IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the 2023 annual results presentation for
Full Year 2023 US Solar Fund PLC Retail Investor Presentation Transcript
Mar 26, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...