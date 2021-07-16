Full Year 2021 Rua Life Sciences PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Hannah Crowe - Equity Development Limited - Analyst



Hello. Good afternoon and welcome. Thank you for joining us on what looks like a very hot and sunny afternoon to hear from RUA Life Sciences who announced their preliminary results at the beginning of the week to the year ended in March. We are here today with Bill Brown, Executive Chairman, David Richmond, who is the Group CEO of RUA life sciences, and Caroline Stratton, Chief Operating Officer of RUA. I believe David and Caroline are here for questions at the end, but in the meantime, I will hand over to Bill, who will take you through the presentation.



Bill Brown - RUA Life Sciences Plc - Chairman



That's great. Thank you very much for organizing it, and I'll try not to spend too long going through the presentation. So I'm sure a lot of people wanted to get back to watching the golf. And so just the agenda that I'd like to run through today is a brief overview on the company, the financial results for the year ended March and some updates on environmental, social and governance issues, which are becoming much