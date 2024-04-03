President and CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO, Financial), Todd Nelson, sold 48,000 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.76 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $852,480.

Perdoceo Education Corp is an educational services company that provides a wide range of academic programs through its online platforms and campuses. The company operates various universities and institutions, offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs as well as non-degree programs in career-oriented disciplines.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 449,283 shares of Perdoceo Education Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Perdoceo Education Corp were trading at $17.76, giving the company a market cap of $1.161 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.12, which is below the industry median of 19.89, and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $17.76 and a GF Value of $12.73, Perdoceo Education Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

