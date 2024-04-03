Srinivas Tallapragada, President and Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 942 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $305.46 per share, resulting in a total value of $287,743.32.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the provider of its namesake solution, Salesforce, which includes a suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 411,723 shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 340 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) were trading at $305.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $296.655 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 72.82, which is above the industry median of 27.6 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.24, with a GF Value of $245.94, indicating that Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

