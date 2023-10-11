Full Year 2023 Sareum Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Sareum Holdings PLC final results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll and now like to hand you over to Dr. Stephen Parker, Non-Executive Chairman. Good morning, sir.



Stephen Parker - Sareum Holdings PLC - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Sareum Holdings presentation for the full year ending June 30, 2023. I am Stephen Parker, Chairman of the company. And I'm joined today by Dr. Tim Mitchell, Sareum's CEO; and John Reader, our Chief Scientific Officer. So without more ado, I'll hand it over to Tim to begin.



Tim Mitchell - Sareum Holdings PLC - Founder and CEO



Thank you, Stephen, and good morning, everybody. So first, I just need to draw your attention to the usual disclaimer for the results statements. So this discussion may contain forward-looking statements with respect to clinical plan, strategy, financial performance that may cause our actual result, performance or plans to