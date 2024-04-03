Alibaba Cancels Cainiao IPO, Impacting Hong Kong's Financial Market Revival

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) has decided not to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) of its logistics arm, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd., due to unfavorable market conditions. This decision marks a setback for Hong Kong, which had been looking towards this IPO as a beacon of hope for its struggling IPO market.

The cancellation is part of a broader trend affecting Hong Kong's financial market, with companies like Samsonite International SA and L’Occitane International SA considering leaving the city's stock exchange because of low valuations. The financial hub is urged to undergo "fundamental changes" to improve its market appeal, as stated by Andy Wong, an IPO leader at advisory firm SW Hong Kong.

Alibaba's move adds to the challenges Hong Kong faces, including a four-year decline in fundraising through IPOs. This decline is attributed to regulatory crackdowns by Beijing, a slow Chinese economy, and US tensions. Currently, IPO proceeds have fallen 39% this quarter, signaling the worst three-month period since the global financial crisis.

Joseph Tsai, Alibaba's Chairman, cited depressed markets and a lack of liquidity as reasons for the cancellation, emphasizing the importance of shareholder value. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index has fallen nearly 50% from its 2021 peak, leading to layoffs in the banking sector and a decrease in Chinese stocks in global portfolios.

In response, Hong Kong authorities have been trying to boost market confidence by reducing trading costs and attracting Middle Eastern investors. Despite these efforts, the city's stock exchange is under pressure, with only 10 companies listed this year and an average IPO size of $51 million. Potential upcoming listings, such as those from DreamSmart Group and Horizon Robotics, along with a possible IPO relocation of fast-fashion company Shein from New York to Hong Kong, are being closely watched.

The overall sentiment is cautious, with firms likely to seek alternative financing methods over equity offerings, given the current economic and market conditions.

