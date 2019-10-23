Oct 23, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation - London

Corporate Participants

* Graeme A. Watt

Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Graham L. Charlton

Softcat plc - CFO & Executive Director



Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Good morning to you all, and welcome. My name is Graeme Watt, I'm CEO of Softcat plc, and together with Graham Charleston, CFO, we'd like to thank everybody for coming here today to listen to our 2019 results briefing, and thank you also for your ongoing interest in Softcat.



From a personal point of view, it gives me great pleasure to present another fine set of results in what was my first full fiscal year in charge of Softcat. And I need to start my remarks with a huge thank you to the Softcat team for their outstanding performance. Our people and teams across the entire organization have worked very hard together to deliver success and make further progress across all functions, from