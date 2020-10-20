Full Year 2020 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Andrea, and good morning, everybody, and thanks for spending some time with us this morning as we announce our results for the year ending 31 July, 2020. And I'm pleased to say I'm joined by Graham Charlton, our CFO, here this morning as well.



I wanted to start off by saying that the global challenges of the coronavirus over the last 6 months have clearly had significant impacts on people's lives, and so I wanted to really begin to say that we're enormously grateful to all those who continue to prioritize the health and safety and care of us all, it's clear that we couldn't manage without them.



During the year, we also faced the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, and we had a general