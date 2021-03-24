Half Year 2021 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, very much, and good morning, everybody. Graham Charlton, who's with me this morning, and I would like to welcome you to this morning Softcat briefing on the first half H1 fiscal 2021 results, and we thank you for your interest in Softcat.



In the first half of FY '21, we have, again, delivered strong, profitable organic growth and taken market share, whilst continuing to invest in the business and we've made further progress in delivering against our strategy.



We are 1 year into the global pandemic now and our most recent word of the year, care and together are just so appropriate and they resonate