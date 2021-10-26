Full Year 2021 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. And good morning, everybody. And thanks for taking time to spend with us this morning as Graham Charlton and I review our results for the year ending 31st July 2021, as we announced earlier this morning.



I want to start off by saying we didn't envisage a full fiscal year under the shadow of a global pandemic, so I would like to start by thanking everybody at Softcat and all those in the wider community, for your continued help and support in what has been the difficult time for many. It's fair to say that the results we've posted this year really did surpass our expectations. And I'm continually positively surprised by the level of support and care