Half Year 2022 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nadia, and good morning, everybody. Graham Charlton and I would like to welcome you to this morning's Softcat briefing on our first half fiscal 2022 results, and we thank you for your interest in Softcat.



Before we move on to the performance and results for the first half, I'd like to take a moment to reflect on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We are deeply saddened by the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. And we fully support any actions that can bring peace back to the people of Ukraine at the earliest opportunity. It is encouraging to see so many people in countries across the world support the plight of the Ukrainian people.



And we draw strength, too,