Full Year 2023 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Graham L. Charlton - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Softcat Results Call for the Year Ended 31st of July 2023. Thank you very much for taking the time to join us. We really appreciate your interest in the company. I'm Graham Charlton, the Company Chief Exec, and I'm joined today on the call by Katy Mecklenburgh, who's our CFO, and you'll hear from her shortly.



But as a brief reminder, this is my first results call as Chief Exec, having taken over the reins from Graeme Watt's in August, and that's following my nearly 9 years with the company previously as CFO, and Katy joined the team in June and is settling brilliantly into Softcat life.



But, as usual, we will start -- and if we can turn on to Slide 2, please, with a brief overview of who we Softcat are for those of you who might be less familiar with the company. We are the largest provider of cybersecurity, cloud and IT infrastructure solutions in the UK, with a tremendously broad and well-diversified offering across cybersecurity, cloud, but also data center, networking and