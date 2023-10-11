Oct 11, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Lisa Kimberley Montague - Sanderson Design Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. I'm Lisa Montague, CEO of Sanderson Design Group. Delighted to be here today together with my colleague, Mike Woodcock, our Chief Financial Officer, to share with you the company's interim results for the first half of the year to the end of July 2023, which for us is fiscal year '24. I will give you a brief overview of the highlights before Mike takes you through the detail of the numbers and then I'll share a little more around our strategic progress and outlook. And just to make you aware, our Chairman, Dame Dianne Thompson, is here in the room with us today and our other Board colleagues are joining online. So without further ado. In terms of highlights, the first half of the year delivered enhanced profitability with adjusted underlying profit before tax reaching GBP 6.8 million, an improvement of 8% over the first half of the prior year.



Licensing is the star of the year now firmly developed as a strategic pillar of the business. In the first half, 2 major new agreements were signed