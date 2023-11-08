Nov 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Lolita Jackson - Sustainable Development Capital LLP - Executive Director of Sustainable Cities



Hello, everyone. And welcome to the webinar Impacts of the US Inflation Reduction Act on SEEIT. My name is Lolita Jackson. And I'm Executive Director of Sustainable Cities for Sustainable Development Capital LLP. I joined SDCL April 2021 in that role. And I was, prior to SDCL, a New York City climate diplomat where I dealt with governments around the world and obtaining their climate action goals as well.



You will hear from several speakers today. If you have any questions during the presentations, you can submit them through the webcast page using Ask-a-Question button. Our first speaker is Jonathan Maxwell, CEO and Founder of SDCL.



Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP - CEO & Founder



Thank you, Lolita. Thank you, everybody, for joining. We wanted to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act today. Because over 60% of SEEIT portfolio is in the United States. And the Inflation Reduction Act makes a difference to how we think about investing