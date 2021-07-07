Jul 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* James Lowe
Schroders plc - Investment Trust Business Development Manager
* Jeff O'Dwyer
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc - Investment Manager of Continental Europe - Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited
* Richard Murphy
=====================
James Lowe - Schroders plc - Investment Trust Business Development Manager
Right. As it's 9:00, I think we'll get started. So thank you, everybody, for joining us this morning for the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Half Year Results Presentation. My name is James Lowe. I led (inaudible) Sales of Schroders Investment Trust business. Very pleased to be joined on the call by 2 others. So that's Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager of the Trust; and also Rick Murphy, who is the Fund Accountant, who will also be presenting.
Just before we get into it this morning, there is a Q&A function on your screen. So if you would like to ask the guys
