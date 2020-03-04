Q4 2019 Siegfried Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Peter A. Gehler - Siegfried Holding AG - Chief Communications Officer



Okay, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual Finance Analyst Conference here in the Widder Hotel in the middle of Zurich. For all of you who are with us despite of the coronavirus, and welcome also to everybody at our live stream in the office or back home. Of course, we will inform about the consequences of the coronavirus to our company, too. But we have also prepared some other information for you. And I think the best is Wolfgang would start immediately with that. Thank you.



Wolfgang Wienand - Siegfried Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much, Peter, for the kind introduction. And welcome to those brave ones of you actually being with us here in Zurich and -- but of course, a warm welcome also to our dear friends in the conference call, even though we can't see you here, but I'm sure you will be able to -- and you will actually ask questions at the end of the presentation.



So we start with the first slide, actually, building a leading, fully integrated CDMO player, which is the