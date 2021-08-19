Q2 2021 Siegfried Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter A. Gehler - Siegfried Holding AG - Chief Communications Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the half year results of the Siegfried Group. I'm pleased to be your host today. My name is Peter Gehler. I'm together with our Chief Executive Officer, Wolfgang Wienand; and with Reto Suter, our Chief Financial Officer.



We proceed in 2 sections. First, we hear and see the presentation of the half year results. And in the second part, we will walk through some slides concerning strategy and strategic intent. If you have questions, please use the form which you can find at the link which you received yesterday.



Now let's start. Please, Wolfgang.



Wolfgang Wienand - Siegfried Holding AG - CEO



Yes. Thank you very much, Peter, for the introduction and also a warm welcome from my side. We decided to actually, in contrast to the past, go for webcast also for the half year earnings based on the positive feedback that we received after our webcast on the full year earnings 2020, and it's actually great to also communicate visually